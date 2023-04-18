Northport Releases Long Awaited School Study

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport city leaders released the long-awaited school feasibility study on Monday after months of studying the idea.

A decision whether to actually start its own school system is still a good ways off, but Monday was a potential turning point towards a definitive decision.

The city of Northport spent $40,000 to determine whether starting its own school system makes sense. Criterion out of Birmingham spent 6 months investigating all aspects of the concept. Some of the data released today inside Northport City Hall included the number of county schools in the city limits and that number is 11.

Criterion’s research shows starting up a new city school district would cost around $8 million dollars. In terms of sustaining it, Northport city councilwoman Jamie Dykes says much of that depends how much residents are willing to raise their own property taxes.

“Obviously, if we take it to a vote it has to be narrowed down to exactly what local funding we can get and what mileage rate we would need. This is not going to come without a cost but I’ve said all along this is something that needs to go to the citizens,” councilwoman Dykes said.

Council president Jamie Dykes says the council will likely take up the matter in a few weeks but ultimately she said, the people of Northport will have to vote on it, a vote that could come this summer, according to Dykes.

