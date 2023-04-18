‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The crime scene tape and the sign above the Mahogany Dance Studio are gone, replaced by a memorial for the victims of the Dadeville mass shooting.

“Nobody ever imagined that something like this would happen. I just don’t even know what else to say to the families,” Raven Tolbert, owner of Mahogany Masterpiece said.

In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events that have taken place in her community.

Tolbert, who herself graduated from Dadeville High School in 2016, has been inspiring her community since the official opening of the Mahogany Dance studio in 2021. Tolbert said opening the studio and supporting her community is something she has dreamed of doing since high school graduation.

“That senior year, your senior year, everyone asked you, ‘What are your plans?’ My answer stayed consistent. That was to go to college, study business, come back, and to open a dance studio to serve my community,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert, who was not attending the sweet-16 birthday party, found out about the shooting while driving by her business.

“There is honestly no way to describe how hard it has been. I want to make sure we are focused on sending our condolences to those families,” Tolbert said.

Despite the tragedy surrounding her business, Tolbert says she does plan to eventually reopen and support the community.

“The process is just beginning, and this is gonna take a minute. I do plan to reopen this...this is not going to stop my dreams and my ambitions to do what I know God has called me to do,” Tolbert added.

MORE ON THE DADEVILLE MASS SHOOTING Alabama Legislative Black Caucus calls for gun reform following Dadeville shooting The weekend’s deadly mass shooting in Dadeville prompted the Alabama Legislative Black Caucus to gather in Hueytown in Jefferson County, at a business owned by one of the victim’s grandfathers, to introduce what they call “common sense gun reform.” Donations being collected for Dadeville shooting victims, families here has been an outpouring of support for the victims and families affected by the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville. The community is coming together to help as their loved ones try to move forward. 4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified Public officials have identified the four victims in the Dadeville mass shooting.

As of Thursday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the number of people injured in the shooting has increased from 28 to 32. Aside from the injured, four people were killed, all young adults with their lives ahead of them.

A suspect and motive were still unclear more than a day after the shooting, though ALEA said agents did not find any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene but did recover numerous handgun shell casings.

Dadeville Mayor Frank Goodman said the citizens have come together through the tragedy.

“They are helping one another to try to get through this and that is something you rarely see in a small town,” Goodman added.

Goodman says many are still just waiting for answers.

ALEA says this is an extensive investigation and they are using all available resources. They are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with tips on the crime is asked to call ALEA’s Crime Tip Line at 1-800-392-8011 or email SBI.Investigations@alea.gov.

Additionally, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) involved. If you have any information, you can call (334)-215-STOP.

ALEA’s Fusion Center has also partnered with the FBI Mobile Office to provide a digital tip line for videos and photos related to the incident. Those files may be uploaded HERE. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click HERE.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.