Mike Behind the Mic: Howie Long(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Fox Sunday analyst Howie Long joined Mike Dubberly on the Mike Behind the Mic podcast recently to talk about the USFL season two (Howie is also an analyst for the USFL on FOX broadcasts).

The former LA/Oakland Raiders defensive lineman also shared what it was like to be a former teammate of Auburn legend Bo Jackson out of McCalla.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

