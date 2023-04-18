LawCall
Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say

Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he allegedly shot two adults and two teenage boys over a dispute about food delivery.(Source: WDIV via CNN)
By WDIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DETROIT (WDIV) - A Michigan man is facing charges after prosecutors say he shot two adults and two teenage boys over a dispute about food delivery.

Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas ordered food Thursday that was delivered to the wrong address on Detroit’s west side. He confronted the people in the nearby home where the food was accidentally taken around 8:50 p.m.

Authorities say during that confrontation, things escalated. Thomas is accused of pulling out a handgun and firing multiple shots, hitting a 31-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and two 14-year-old boys.

Police say a “gun battle” broke out between the two homes, with more than 30 shots being fired. They say they confiscated at least four guns during their investigation.

The 31-year-old man and both teenagers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Thomas was also treated at a hospital.

Thomas was arraigned Monday on 24 felony charges, including four counts of assault with intent to murder. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

