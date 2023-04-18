Jubilee Joe’s: Crawfish
Good Day Cooking
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Crawfish
Ingredients
- 3 pounds of crawfish
- 4 ounces Cheyenne pepper sauce
- 4 ounces granulated garlic
- 8 ounces powder boil
Directions
- Mis together in water in a pot.
- Bring to a boil.
- Drop the crawfish in.
- Cook until water comes back to a boil and crawfish are floating.
