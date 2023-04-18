LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jubilee Joe’s: Crawfish

Good Day Cooking
Jubilee Joe's: Crawfish
By Jubilee Joe's
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Crawfish

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds of crawfish
  • 4 ounces Cheyenne pepper sauce
  • 4 ounces granulated garlic
  • 8 ounces powder boil

Directions

  1. Mis together in water in a pot.
  2. Bring to a boil.
  3. Drop the crawfish in.
  4. Cook until water comes back to a boil and crawfish are floating.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
UPDATE: Dadeville shooting victims identified by Tallapoosa Co. Coroner
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
No students were on the bus at the time of the accident.
1 dead in Blount Co. crash involving school bus
Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Jubilee Joe's: Crawfish
Source: WBRC video
Refined To Go: Panzanella Salad
Source: WBRC video
James Washington: Airline chicken breast with panzanella salad
Giant Bean Can Camper (Interior)
Bush’s Beans Offering ‘Canper’ Summer Vacation