Jubilee Joe’s: Crawfish

Crawfish

Ingredients

3 pounds of crawfish

4 ounces Cheyenne pepper sauce

4 ounces granulated garlic

8 ounces powder boil

Directions

Mis together in water in a pot. Bring to a boil. Drop the crawfish in. Cook until water comes back to a boil and crawfish are floating.

