Jefferson Co. Commission passes new agreement with Birmingham Water Works Board

BWWB will continue billing for Jefferson County sewer
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission passed a resolution Tuesday morning authorizing a joint billing and collection agreement with the Birmingham Water Works Board.

The previous contract between the two boards had expired. Through negotiations, the commission said they focused on areas that would benefit ratepayers. One example is establishing electronic meter readers for more accurate billing.

Commissioner Lashunda Scales serves as the chair of the Public Works and Inter-Government Relations Committee.

“The contract had expired and it was very important that as we go into a new contract that we took advantage of this opportunity to make some of those things that may not have worked for our ratepayers in the past, we corrected it,” said Commissioner Scales.

The county will save money with this new contract. In the previous contract, the county was paying $15 to $16 million dollars per year to the water works board. Now they will be $4 million less per year.

