Hundreds remember Madison Sims and Samuel Brown at vigil at Paul Bryant High School

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and teachers gathered on the baseball field at Paul Bryant High School on Monday remembering Madison Sims.

Sims and her prom date Samuel Brown died in a car wreck early Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa. Brown was a student at R.C. Hatch High School in Uniontown in Perry County.

Hundreds of students formed a circle on the baseball diamond and heard prayers from a city councilman, a few words from the principal and finally, Madison Sims’ grandfather.

“I miss my grandchild. I loved my grandchild,” said Madison’s grandfather.

Sims was 17 years old and based on what was heard Monday, she was well-loved, respected and sorely missed.

“We stand Stampede strong and we stand representing Madison. Madison was a friend and she leaves a very deep void,” said Paul Bryant High School principal Lydia Edwards.

The very last thing was the balloon release and, once everyone let go, the emotions poured out. One young lady had to be carried off the field.

“It’s just a tough time on what’s going on. We’re just trying to build everybody’s spirit back up. It gets overbearing thinking about it,” said Paul Bryant High School baseball coach Dondre’ Collins.

Paul Bryant High School has a student population of just under a thousand. School leaders say very close to that turned out today.

