LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman’s body found in a vehicle in Birmingham field

A woman's body was found in a vehicle in a field in east Birmingham April 18.
A woman's body was found in a vehicle in a field in east Birmingham April 18.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a woman’s body was found in a field in east Birmingham April 18.

East Precinct Officers were called to the 8400 block of 5th Avenue North around 8:15 a.m. on a report of an abandoned vehicle. A caller said the vehicle had been in the field for at least a day.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald with Birmingham Police said Birmingham Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Fitzgerald said there are signs that the woman was a victim of a homicide.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.


We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
UPDATE: Dadeville shooting victims identified by Tallapoosa Co. Coroner
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
1 dead in Blount Co. crash involving school bus
1 dead in Blount Co. crash involving school bus
Authorities said there was some sort of confrontation between two men Sunday night, April 16 on...
1 man shot, 1 man stabbed in Blount Co.
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
One year later: Greene County residents continue to rebuild after 2022 tornado
Local Runners Set Personal Records During 127th Boston Marathon
Local Runners Set Personal Records During 127th Boston Marathon
Source: WBRC video
Balloon release for 2 teens killed in accident after prom
Source: WBRC video
One year since Eutaw tornado