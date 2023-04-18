Grandfather speaks out after losing granddaughter in Dadeville shooting; lawmakers call for stronger gun laws

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday morning, leaders with the Alabama Legislative Black Caucus, the National Black Caucus, and Alabama House and Senate Democrats held a press conference calling for stronger gun legislation.

They met at the Integrity Funeral Home where the owner, Clifford Toney Sr., lost his granddaughter in that mass shooting in Dadeville.

Toney says 17-year-old, Shaunkivia Smith was excited about graduating next month and she had plans to attend the University of Alabama this fall. But all that changed on Saturday night when gunfire erupted at a Sweet 16 birthday party.

He says he deals with death daily, but today it’s at his front door and he’s devastated.

“I’m very shocked. I was hoping for the best. When I got there on the scene they told me she was still there,” says Toney. “I didn’t think it would be favorable. Being in the funeral home business I see this all the time. But now it’s at home. I have to bury not only a daughter, but I have to bury a grandchild. So it’s very touching.”

Leaders describe gun violence in Alabama as a crisis that must be fixed before more lives are lost. They are asking to meet with Republicans to discuss for stronger background checks, repealing permitless carry, “red flag laws”, and banning illegal gun modifications.

“We have a gun problem in Alabama,” says Sen. Rodger Smitherman. “No child in Alabama should be afraid of getting shot and killed at a sweet 16 birthday party.”

Lawmakers say these changes will address the increasing number of homicides, suicides, and mass shootings like the one in Dadeville. They say something must be done now to prevent those who are underage from getting their hands on these weapons.

“We must figure out where these guns are coming from,” Rep. Juandalynn Givan. “We must figure out where these underage children are getting these unlawful weapons. How they are getting them in their hands. Now how they are killing individuals. Innocent children who look just like themselves.”

Sen. Merika Coleman says she does not want to console another family because of a senseless tragedy like this one. She says something must be done to make sure this does not happen again.

“It’s not okay that gun violence is now the leading cause of death in young Americans,” says Senator Coleman. “Again offering thoughts and prayers and mourning with those families. But let’s do something to prevent us from having another incident where somebody has to tweet thoughts and prayers. Let’s have some action. And the time to do it is right now.”

Attorney General Steve Marshall shared this statement with WBRC in response to today’s press conference:

This is a fluid situation and with the investigation ongoing there is still much we do not know. Now is not the time for gun control rhetoric. Additionally, we cannot accept that violent crime is the status quo in any city or town in this state. We must be unified in our efforts to eradicate it by partnering with state and local law enforcement to make a difference. I stand ready to assist local law enforcement however necessary, but infringing upon the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens will not accomplish that goal. We must target those who are engaged in violent criminal activity.

Senator Katie Britt says we have issues with violence and a mental health crisis that must change in order to ensure our children can live their American dream in a safe community. She shared this statement with WBRC:

“As a mom, my heart breaks that we have lost these precious children to senseless violence,” said Senator Katie Britt. “I’m praying earnestly for their loved ones, the survivors, and the entire Dadeville community as they face unimaginable grief. And I know that we have work to do. There is no doubt that we have a deteriorating culture of violence and a mental health crisis in our nation, and we must do more to protect our children from those who wish to break the law and do them harm. I will continue to work with my colleagues in a bipartisan manner on real solutions that confront the root societal causes that are fueling tragedies across our nation, so every single child can live their American Dream in a safe, strong community.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.