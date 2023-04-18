Gadsden Police arrest man they say vandalized Noccalula Falls

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials in Gadsden confirm authorities have arrested a man they say vandalized Noccalula Falls on Tuesday, April 11.

Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford confirms Eric Crocker was arrested and charged with second degree criminal mischief.

Mayor Ford confirms that charge is for the vandalism at Noccalula Falls.

When interviewed last week, Mayor Ford said the city would prosecute anyone responsible for the vandalism.

“To me, it’s just a coward. It’s just somebody that lacks - they just lack some internal fortitude as far as what they are and who they are,” said Mayor Ford. “It’s a beautiful resource. We don’t take this lightly. We’re going to show zero mercy. We’re going to prosecute. We’re going to make an example out of this individual or individuals that participated in this vandalism.”

Vandalism at Noccalula Falls

