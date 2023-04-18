Fultondale first responders detail using tear gas to save 4 children being held as hostages

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the hostage situation that happened over the weekend in Fultondale.

Police said 32-year-old Kenneth Sanders shot and killed his wife, 32-year-old Jessica Brown, while also holding their four children hostage inside the house.

Fultondale first responders said it was a high stress situation because the children were inside the home.

“It was a very, very prolonged negotiation,” Fultondale Fire Captain Brad Cantrell said.

It was around a 5-hour long standoff between Fultondale Police and Sanders. Police said when they first responded to the home for a domestic call, they heard shots being fired. They said they now believe that is when Sanders shot and killed Brown.

“We did have reports that a child was trying to go next door to alert the neighbor that there was an incident happening at the location,” Cantrell, who was a responder on scene, said. “The children were not being freely able to leave the home.”

This was treated by police as a hostage style situation.

“We primarily try and talk to the patient and talk to the subject, we try to get them to come out on their own accord,” Cantrell said.

But first, police focused on getting the children out by using negotiation tactics.

“Obviously, we would had not used tear gas or anything like that if Fultondale Police and Gardendale’s SRT team hadn’t done the heroic actions that they did to get those children out,” Cantrell said. “We were trying to make sure no further harm was done to the children and we could get them out safely. They were released one by one, but at different times.”

“As soon as we got the kids out, we took them to an ambulance that was on standby there,” he said. “Our paramedics and the ambulance crew checked them over and there were no additional injuries to the kids at all.”

Police were able to force Sanders out by deploying teargas. It makes it hard to breathe and causes eyes to burn.

“We can rocket launch them through windows or things like that,” Cantrell said. “We were able to deploy several of those throughout the structure and we were able to break some glass and hand deploy some of those in there. We usually deploy that gas throughout the structure, kind of in strategic positions, and then it fills throughout the house. If there is a hole, it’ll find it.”

Sanders is now in police custody. Court records show Sanders was set to go to court in September for a 2020 strangulation charge.

“This type of situation is becoming more prevalent,” Cantrell said. “The police department is dealing with domestic violence much more than they have in the past.”

Sanders is charged with capital murder.

Fultondale was assisted by the Gardendale Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s SWAT team.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.