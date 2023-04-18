First Alert Weather: Warmer temperatures Tuesday afternoon after a chilly morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! You’ll need the jacket this morning as most locations have dropped into the 40s. A few spots like Gadsden, Cullman, and Jasper has cooled into the upper 30s. The winds remain light, so wind chill is not much of a factor this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear with dry conditions across the Southeast.

Out The Door Forecast Today (WBRC)

We will get to enjoy another beautiful afternoon across Central Alabama. Winds will end up lighter from the southwest at 5-10 mph. With a southerly component to the wind, temperatures are forecast to heat up near 80°F this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain light. If you plan on heading to the Alabama State Fair this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the lower 70s and upper 60s around 7 PM with a mostly clear sky.

Warm and Sunny Wednesday: The warming trend continues tomorrow! We will likely start the day warmer with temperatures in the lower 50s. A few upper 40s can’t be ruled out north of Birmingham tomorrow morning. We will likely see a sunny sky with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. It is going to be a warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. If you plan on being outside this week for an extended period of time, I highly recommend applying the sunscreen. The UV Index remains high and burn time can take 15-30 minutes.

First Alert High Temperatures (WBRC)

More Sunshine Thursday: Thursday will end up similar to Wednesday. We’ll start the morning off with temperatures in the mid 50s. We’ll likely see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity levels may increase a little, but it won’t be super muggy by any means.

Next Big Thing: Our next chance for rain will likely develop Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning. We’ll likely start Friday morning off dry with temperatures in the upper 50s. It looks like we will start the day partly cloudy and end it mostly cloudy. Our best chance for widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will likely occur in west Alabama Friday evening. A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Friday night into Saturday giving us a decent chance for showers and a few storms. Severe weather appears unlikely in this setup, with the stronger storms likely remaining to our west. Rain will be possible Saturday morning, but I think most of the rain should move out by Saturday evening.

Rain Saturday Morning (WBRC)

Models aren’t agreeing yet on exactly when the rain moves out, so stay tuned as the forecast could still change Saturday. Saturday will likely end up cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. A few models hint it could end up even cooler with some spots dropping into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon. It might be a good idea to grab a jacket if you have any evening plans Saturday. Combination of dropping temperatures and breezy conditions will make it feel very chilly.

Chilly Early Next Week: We will likely see an unusual and late-season cool snap Sunday and next Monday. Our long-range models are hinting at lows Sunday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of North and Central Alabama. It may end up breezy so a frost may not occur, but it’ll be cold enough! Sunday will likely remain dry and cool with highs in the lower 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Upper 30s and lower 40s will be possible again next Monday morning. Temperatures will likely warm-up for the middle of next week with highs returning to the 70s and lows back into the 50s. A rainy pattern may set up for the middle and end of next week (April 26-29). I still don’t see any organized threats for severe weather across Central Alabama for the next 7-10 days.

Have a great Tuesday!

