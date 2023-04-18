‘Caring for Dadeville’ fund set up to support families and community impacted by mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A new relief fund has been set up to support families and the community trying to deal with the mass shooting in Dadeville.

The Community Foundation of East Alabama (CFEA) hopes this effort will help with healing as well.

The Caring for Dadeville fund will be used to provide resources to the organizations supporting and addressing the needs of the affected families and community.

Katie Whittelsey, CFEA’s Executive Director, says the money is needed to help families cover funeral costs and to provide counseling services. Whittelsey tells us the tight knit Dadeville community needs to focus on supporting and loving one another rather than worrying about finances.

“I hope that with this caring for Dadeville fund that we can alleviate some of that financial burden that the community is experiencing and help them to move forward. We want to focus on healing,” Whittelsey said.

Whittelsey says no donation is too small. She met with Dadeville city leaders Monday about the fund. She’s hoping your donations make a big difference in the small town.

Donations can be made at cfeastalabama.org or by mail to Community Foundation of East Alabama, P.O. Box 165, Opelika, AL36803-0165. Please make checks payable to the CFEA and designate “Caring for Dadeville Fund” in the memo space. Contributions are tax deductible.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.