LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘Caring for Dadeville’ fund set up to support families and community impacted by mass shooting

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A new relief fund has been set up to support families and the community trying to deal with the mass shooting in Dadeville.

The Community Foundation of East Alabama (CFEA) hopes this effort will help with healing as well.

The Caring for Dadeville fund will be used to provide resources to the organizations supporting and addressing the needs of the affected families and community.

Katie Whittelsey, CFEA’s Executive Director, says the money is needed to help families cover funeral costs and to provide counseling services. Whittelsey tells us the tight knit Dadeville community needs to focus on supporting and loving one another rather than worrying about finances.

“I hope that with this caring for Dadeville fund that we can alleviate some of that financial burden that the community is experiencing and help them to move forward. We want to focus on healing,” Whittelsey said.

Whittelsey says no donation is too small. She met with Dadeville city leaders Monday about the fund. She’s hoping your donations make a big difference in the small town.

Donations can be made at cfeastalabama.org or by mail to Community Foundation of East Alabama, P.O. Box 165, Opelika, AL36803-0165. Please make checks payable to the CFEA and designate “Caring for Dadeville Fund” in the memo space. Contributions are tax deductible.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
UPDATE: Dadeville shooting victims identified by Tallapoosa Co. Coroner
No students were on the bus at the time of the accident.
1 dead in Blount Co. crash involving school bus
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Funeral home owner mourns granddaughter killed in Dadeville shooting
Grandfather speaks out after losing granddaughter in Dadeville shooting; lawmakers call for stronger gun laws
Several hours after the mass shooting at birthday party in Dadeville, the Alabama Law...
ALEA “completing interviews to try and solidify motive and potential suspects” in Dadeville mass shooting
Birmingham teacher runs Boston Marathon 10 years after bombing
Birmingham teacher makes his mark at Boston Marathon, 10 years after bombing
Need for special education, ESL teachers in Birmingham
Birmingham City Schools: ESL and special education teacher need has ‘grown tremendously’