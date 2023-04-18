Birmingham teacher makes his mark at Boston Marathon, 10 years after bombing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday marked 10 years since the deadly Boston Marathon bombing. It brings back tragic memories of the city coming to a halt after a pair of brothers planted homemade bombs near the finish line. The domestic terrorist attack killed 3 and injured hundreds more.

But on Monday, runners said the city has made a comeback, and some Birmingham runners made their mark.

Josh Evans, an engineering and chemistry teacher at Thompson High School, tells us this was his first time participating in the Boston Marathon, and while it was rainy, he was honored to be a part of the special day.

Before the race began, Evans said some words were said in remembrance of those who were lost in the bombing 10 years ago, and during the race, he said there was lots of camaraderie between the runners and a lot of security to ensure all the participant’s safety

“I ran past probably 100 members of the National Guard and countless of the Boston police force. A lot of us did not have the greatest day, but there are a lot of congratulations at the end, a lot of hugs. We are all marathoners and we’re all one community as united I ran. I had someone who was from Guam and another guy from Portugal. So it’s a worldwide thing. And it’s wonderful to see that,” Evans said.

Evans said his time was 2:32:01. He believes he was the fastest of those from Birmingham participating, and already has more races lined up.

