Birmingham City Schools: ESL and special education teacher need has ‘grown tremendously’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a teacher shortage. In Birmingham, there is an urgent need for ESL teachers and special education instructors.

Birmingham City Schools just held a career fair last week and they hired 22 teachers on the spot, but they are still in dire need of special education and English as a Second Language (ESL) instructors. They said without them, it can stunt a child’s growth.

“I know plenty of schools in the Birmingham metropolitan area where there are no special education teachers,” said Timothy Allison, special education instructor at Sun Valley Elementary School. He is one of three at the school and says the load on special ed teachers in Central Alabama is heavy.

“Whereas the typical number [per teacher] is maybe 15 to 20, you have some special education teachers [who] ended up with 35 kids,” Allison said. He says it makes giving individualized attention difficult.

“Because you have so many kids plus not to mention the paperwork,” Allison said.

Charles Mickle is recruitment coordinator with Birmingham Schools and says this is also the case with ESL teachers.

“That’s a growing population, we have a large number in all of our schools, and some schools have more than others... it’s a specialty field. And so it’s a challenge to get people to actually go to college and, and want to become an ESL teacher,” Mickle said. From what he’s seen, the population needing these teachers has grown tremendously. They both agreed special instruction needs to be provided to children at a young age.

”If the students do not receive the support and assistance that they need, right now, as they progress, and as they go to, from elementary to middle to high school, the problem gets worse. And the issue is, those kids may not be able to go to college, they may develop different issues as it relates to developing self esteem, self motivation, and, or the courage you know, just to be competitive in the world,” Allison said.

Birmingham City Schools offers a $10,000 sign-on bonus for special education teachers, and $7,500 for ESL teachers.

They plan to continue to do more career fairs throughout the summer.

