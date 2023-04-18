LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alec Baldwin resumes ‘Rust’ film production this week

Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and...
Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun.(ABC News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Production of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is set to resume Thursday in Montana, according to the studio behind the film.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyana Hutchins was killed in a prop gun shooting on the film’s New Mexico set.

The movie is set to be completed as part of a settlement agreement between the parties involved.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed said she will also plead not guilty.

Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was shot and injured in the shooting, are expected to return to finish the project, according to Rust Movie Productions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
UPDATE: Dadeville shooting victims identified by Tallapoosa Co. Coroner
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
1 dead in Blount Co. crash involving school bus
Man identified in Blount Co. crash involving school bus
Authorities said there was some sort of confrontation between two men Sunday night, April 16 on...
1 man shot, 1 man stabbed in Blount Co.
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

FILE - A Netflix DVD envelope is shown on Nov. 17, 2022, in San Francisco. Netflix is poised to...
Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement.
Man charged with shooting Black teen who went to wrong address bonds out after surrendering
This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Son confronts mom, testifies in doomsday plot murder trial
A Washington bill would allow medical transgender procedures for minors without parental consent.
Senate bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent