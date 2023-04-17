Tuscaloosa Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash that left 2 injured

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Saturday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Skyland Boulevard and Hargrove Road East at 8:08 p.m. Authorities say that it appeared the driver of a red two-door sedan, possibly a late 1990s to early 2000s Ford Mustang, either ran the stop light or failed to yield the right of way while turning left from Skyland onto Hargrove Road East.

The suspect vehicle then struck a Hyundai Sonata, causing the driver to lose control and cross over the grass median and into the oncoming lanes of traffic, according to police. TBD says the Sonata was then struck a second time, by an oncoming Ford Edge that then left the roadway and crashed into the hill alongside Skyland Boulevard.

Authorities say the Sonata was disabled in the roadway before firefighters extricated the driver and transported him to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Ford was also transported to DCH with injuries from the crash.

TPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash and searching for the driver. Police say the vehicle likely has front-end damage and white paint from the collision.

If you have any information, call 205-349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867).

