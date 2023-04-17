LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash that left 2 injured

Tuscaloosa Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run
Tuscaloosa Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Saturday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Skyland Boulevard and Hargrove Road East at 8:08 p.m. Authorities say that it appeared the driver of a red two-door sedan, possibly a late 1990s to early 2000s Ford Mustang, either ran the stop light or failed to yield the right of way while turning left from Skyland onto Hargrove Road East.

The suspect vehicle then struck a Hyundai Sonata, causing the driver to lose control and cross over the grass median and into the oncoming lanes of traffic, according to police. TBD says the Sonata was then struck a second time, by an oncoming Ford Edge that then left the roadway and crashed into the hill alongside Skyland Boulevard.

Authorities say the Sonata was disabled in the roadway before firefighters extricated the driver and transported him to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Ford was also transported to DCH with injuries from the crash.

TPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash and searching for the driver. Police say the vehicle likely has front-end damage and white paint from the collision.

If you have any information, call 205-349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867).

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
UPDATE: Dadeville shooting victims identified by Tallapoosa Co. Coroner
A residence in the 500 block of Enclave Circle in Fultondale, Ala.
Police: Woman dead, her husband in custody after domestic incident & hostage situation involving kids in Fultondale
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Vandalism at Noccalula Falls
Noccalula Falls vandalized, city leaders plan to prosecute suspects

Latest News

WBRC First Alert Weather - Afternoon forecast 4.17
WBRC First Alert Weather - Afternoon forecast 4.17
The shooting happened April 15 around 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of McClellan Blvd.
Anniston man dies after being shot in car
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
UPDATE: Dadeville shooting victims identified by Tallapoosa Co. Coroner
Source: WBRC video
Money Monday: Protecting your finances with umbrella insurance