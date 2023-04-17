Tips to avoid distracted driving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s never a good time to drive while you’re distracted. In the month of April, several groups are promoting safe driving habits over doing things that could distract you while behind the wheel.

Keeping your eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel is the message during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The National Road Safety Administration said that 13,800 people died nationwide in 2022 from distracted driving accidents. According to the Center for Advanced Public Safety at the University of Alabama, there were 12,546 crashes in Alabama caused by distracted driving last year.

Those crashes killed 67 people.

Investigator Mike Jones with the Tuscaloosa Police Department tells WBRC there are plenty of ways to avoid distractions while you’re driving.

“Hands free device, of course it would be great to use that. If you need to text, pull over to the side of the road and text. Then get back on the road once you’re done with that,” Jones said. “Makeup and stuff, once you get to your location maybe put in on in the parking lot. Eating and stuff like that can wait until you’ve reached a stopping point.”

These are all suggestions that you can apply to safe driving in the month of April and throughout the year.

