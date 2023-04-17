LawCall
Rep. Terri Sewell calling for investigation into train derailments, blockages

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is calling for an investigation into the recent train derailments and blockages around our area. In a Zoom call Sunday, she said she plans on sending a letter Monday to the Federal Railroad Administer, encouraging him to investigate.

In just the last two weeks, we’ve reported on three incidents with Norfolk Southern trains: a rail car catching fire in Birmingham, along with derailments in both Walker County and Shelby County.

“We need more federal oversight over what these train companies are doing in Alabama because derailed trains and blocked railroad crossings are a danger to the public,” said Rep. Sewell. “We have seen children dangerously attempting to cross railroad tracks to get to school and first responders struggling to get to our most vulnerable communities in times of crisis.”

Rep. Sewell says a $10 million railroad elimination grant proposal is in the works.

“That would expand the railyard in Birmingham so more trains can park in the railyard and get off the tracks that run through our neighborhoods,” she explains.

Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat says blockages in his area tend to be for this reason: not enough tracks at the railyard.

“They’re either leaving the yard in Irondale or trying to get in and so the whole problem for us and others has been there’s not enough sidings to bring them in on the side rails to let the other trains pass,” said Choat.

He added they are working closely with Norfolk Southern and have seen some improvements.

“What we put in play was a plan depending on the length of the train. If it was so many feet, I’m going to say 9,000 feet for example, they would pull the train down passed most of the crossings that we needed to stay open. Anything longer than that, then it would be a problem.”

“These blockages are unacceptable and we must hold railroad companies accountable when they happen,” said Rep. Sewell.

Mayor Choat says Trussville and Birmingham have both committed to a $250,000 study to look into improving a railroad crossing and Mary Taylor Road but that would be years down the road.

