LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Minnesota settles case against e-cigarette maker Juul

FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New...
FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. Attorneys are expected to deliver closing arguments Monday, April 17, 2023, in Minnesota's case against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota announced a settlement Monday in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria — the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial — just ahead of closing arguments.

The terms will be kept confidential until formal papers are publicly filed with the court in 30 days, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.

“After three weeks of trial highlighting and bringing into the public record the actions that JUUL and Altria took that contributed to the youth vaping epidemic, we reached a settlement in the best interest of Minnesotans,” Ellison said. “Right now, the terms of the final settlement are not public, but we will announce them soon. When we do, it will be alongside those harmed, the community, elected officials, and others responsible for protecting our children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
UPDATE: Dadeville shooting victims identified by Tallapoosa Co. Coroner
A residence in the 500 block of Enclave Circle in Fultondale, Ala.
Police: Woman dead, her husband in custody after domestic incident & hostage situation involving kids in Fultondale
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
First Alert Weather: Drier, cooler air in our area this afternoon
First Alert: Chilly Monday morning with highs in the 70s

Latest News

SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, was left grounded on its launch pad due...
SpaceX calls off test launch
Two teens embrace at a prayer vigil on Sunday, April 16, 2023, outside First Baptist Church in...
4 victims in Dadeville, Alabama, mass shooting identified
Brandon Lamar Uqrhart was shot and killed Monday
22-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Monday
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
UPDATE: Dadeville shooting victims identified by Tallapoosa Co. Coroner