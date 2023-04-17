LawCall
Anniston man dies after being shot in car

The shooting happened April 15 around 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of McClellan Blvd.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man says he and his friend were shot while driving.

The shooting happened April 15 around 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of McClellan Blvd. Police say the 21-year-old driver has non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the car, identified as Troy Hall, died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

