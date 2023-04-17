Anniston man dies after being shot in car

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man says he and his friend were shot while driving.

The shooting happened April 15 around 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of McClellan Blvd. Police say the 21-year-old driver has non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the car, identified as Troy Hall, died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.