Donations being collected for Dadeville shooting victims, families

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - There has been an outpouring of support for the victims and families affected by the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville. The community is coming together to help as their loved ones try to move forward.

Families are faced with the unimaginable right now. Some are sitting at their children’s bedside in a hospital, praying for their recovery, while others are preparing to bury their children. Saturday night’s violence left four people dead and 32 wounded.

While they can’t take away the heartbreak or the pain, community members are doing what they can to ease the burdens they now face. In Pike Road, the community is putting together care packages for the families of two girls wounded in the shooting. These two teens cheered together at Pike Road.

Organizer Amy Traff has been collecting snacks, blankets and gift cards for their families to use while they are at the hospital. She said the “last thing” these families need right now is to worry about being able to afford food, hotel rooms and other necessities.

At last check they had raised more than $2,000 to go along with the care packages. You can drop off donations at Splurge in Montgomery.

There are also two official GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for the family of two of the victims who died. One is for Shaunkivia Smith, who was just 17 years old. All the money raised through the account will go to her mother, who a family friend, Jessie Ogletree, said would do anything for her children.

“You need time off and not have to worry about how your bills are going to be paid. You need to have time to grieve. You need to have time to just take it all in and without having to financially worry,” she said.

Another GoFundMe is for 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, who also died.

