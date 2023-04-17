ALEA: Total number of injuries rises to 32 in Dadeville shooting

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed Monday afternoon that the total number of individuals injured during Saturday night’s shooting at a birthday party has increased to 32.

The number of deceased individuals remains at four.

Special agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting, according to a press release from ALEA.

Authorities say special agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. However, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns.

Investigators are still processing the evidence and completing interviews in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this incident, contact SBI’s Crime information hotline at 1-800-392-8011 or email at sbi.investigations@alea.gov or contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP or at www.215stop.com.

