22-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Monday
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man died in a shooting April 17 in east Birmingham.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Brandon Lamar Uqrhart.
The shooting happened at 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Earline Circle. Uqrhart died at UAB Hospital.
Anyone with information should call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
