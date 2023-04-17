22-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man died in a shooting April 17 in east Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Brandon Lamar Uqrhart.

The shooting happened at 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Earline Circle. Uqrhart died at UAB Hospital.

Anyone with information should call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.