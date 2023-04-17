LawCall
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says

Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him out of the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

