1 man shot, 1 man stabbed in Blount Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County authorities are investigating after one man was shot and one man was stabbed.

Authorities said there was some sort of confrontation between two men Sunday night, April 16 on Spunky Hollow Road.

One of the men died and the other was hospitalized.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

