1 dead in Blount Co. crash involving school bus

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed in a crash that involved a school bus in Blount County Monday afternoon.

Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the Hayden area.

This wreck involved a school bus, but no children were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was killed.

The lanes on Alabama 160 near Wild Bird Way are completely blocked at this time and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate and will provide updates accordingly.

