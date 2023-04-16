LawCall
South Carolina State Trooper shot after traffic stop

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier shot on the right side of his face, non-life-threatening injury
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a traffic stop in Bamberg County.(SC Department of Public Safety)
By Maria Sellers and Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina State Trooper was shot in the line of duty in Bamberg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 78 in Bamberg County around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety said the trooper was transported for medical attention after the incident.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has identified Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier as the trooper who was shot.

They say Lance Corporal Frazier was shot on the right side of his face, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

They say at some point during the traffic stop, the traffic stop violator began shooting at the trooper before driving away from the scene. A second trooper heard the radio call out with the suspect’s vehicle description and initiated a pursuit that ended in Orangeburg County when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a house.

Lance Corporal Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A (Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, and Hampton).

After the incident, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol requested the help of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to help with the investigation.

Additional details are limited at this time but, SLED said they will release more information as more is confirmed.

Stay with News 12 as we work to learn more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

