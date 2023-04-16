LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother

Tracey Wardley, 19
Tracey Wardley, 19(Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting and killing his mother Saturday night.

According to the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Tracey Wardley, 19, shot and killed his mother at her residence in Yazoo City.

Officials say that after the shooting, the suspect fled to Vicksburg to visit his father, who turned Wardley into authorities.

Wardley was charged with murder. The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa
A residence in the 500 block of Enclave Circle in Fultondale, Ala.
Police: Woman dead, her husband in custody after domestic incident & hostage situation involving kids in Fultondale
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Four killed, more injured in shooting at birthday party in Dadeville
Vandalism at Noccalula Falls
Noccalula Falls vandalized, city leaders plan to prosecute suspects
We are on your side trying to learn more information about perhaps a dangerous intersection in...
Taking a closer look at a dangerous intersection in Birmingham

Latest News

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Four killed, more injured in shooting at birthday party in Dadeville
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
South Carolina State Trooper shot after traffic stop
Journey seeks to retrace voyage of Clotilda
Journey seeks to retrace voyage of Clotilda
2 teens die in Tuscaloosa County crash
2 teens die in Tuscaloosa County crash