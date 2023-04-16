LawCall
Report: Multiple people injured in shooting in Dadeville

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - CNN reports multiple people are injured after a shooting in Dadeville on April 16.

CNN reporting that the shooting happened in the downtown area. So far, no word on just how many injuries there were in this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

