LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Journey seeks to retrace voyage of Clotilda

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An epic journey is underway to retrace the voyage of the Clotilda.

Redemption Voyage is in the planning stages and will take nearly 20 young people ages 21 to 28 years old from historically Black colleges and universities from around the country to travel on a ship from Mobile -- the landing site of the last known slave ship -- to its origins in west Africa. During the six-month trip, the students will be involved in STEM projects, collecting water samples to analyze pollution’s impact on the ocean waters, as well as studying climate change, among other tasks.

But most of all, it’s being described as a healing journey -- not only looking to the past, but also the future.

Audri Scott Williams, Redemption Voyage organizer, said one of the points of the trip is to allow students “to not only read about the history but to be a part of that history.

“And we’re seeing this as an opportunity for the entire country to be uplifted by just the energy that will come back that speaks to freedom. That’s what our country is all about,” Williams said.

Redemption Voyage will depart in November 2026 and return in May 2027 to the location of the first known slave ship in Fort Monroe, Va.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa
Man shot dead during argument at party in Birmingham ruled justifiable
Victim's mom pushing for justice after key evidence thrown away
Mother of victim speaks out after Homewood Police employees admit to throwing away key evidence in son’s case
A residence in the 500 block of Enclave Circle in Fultondale, Ala.
Police: Woman dead, her husband in custody after domestic incident & hostage situation involving kids in Fultondale
The battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate continues after ex-husband Michael Lockwood...
Father of Lisa Marie Presley’s youngest children petitions to represent them in battle over estate

Latest News

First Alert Weather 9p 4-15-23
First Alert Weather: Showers and a few storms overnight into Sunday morning
2 teens die in Tuscaloosa County crash
2 teens die in Tuscaloosa County crash
Woman dead, man arrested after Fultondale standoff
Woman dead, man arrested after Fultondale standoff
Teens interview for summer jobs as part of Kids & Jobs program
Teens interview for summer jobs as part of Kids & Jobs program