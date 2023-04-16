LawCall
Birmingham Stallions begin title defense with 27-10 win over Generals

The Birmingham Stallions unveiled their 2022 USFL Championship Banner at Protective Stadium, and secured a 27-10 win over the New Jersey Generals to open the new USFL season.(Birmingham Stallions/Twitter)
By Alex Jones and WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions unveiled their 2022 USFL Championship Banner at Protective Stadium, and secured a 27-10 win over the New Jersey Generals to open the new USFL season.

The Stallions defense was stout, holding the Generals to only ten points and forcing two fumbles during the game.

Quarterback J’Mar Smith started the Stallions first drive of the season off with a 61-yard touchdown to former UAB star Austin Watkins. Quarterback Alex McGough also scored two touchdowns, including a 29 yard touchdown run.

The Stallions will play at home again next week, when they take on the Memphis Showboats. That game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Protective Stadium on April 22.

