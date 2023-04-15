Taking a closer look at a dangerous intersection in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side trying to learn more information about perhaps a dangerous intersection in the Magic City.

A car recently barreled into the Iron Tribe Gym, and unfortunately this is not an unfamiliar story for businesses on 3rd Avenue South.

Our team sent me out to try and find out what the issue is and I actually witnessed one of the problems myself.

A white truck was trying to turn in the far left lane on 3rd Avenue South, and an 18-wheeler thought there were two turning lanes. The big rig scraped up against the side of the truck and while it definitely impacted both driver’s day it is nothing compared to what we saw at the intersection on Thursday.

Take a look for yourself, a normal day of business inside Iron Tribe soon gets the employee’s heart rates through the roof.

What is even more startling, I am told this is not the first or second time a vehicle has struck a business at this intersection.

So what seems to be the issue at the 3rd Avenue South and 27th Street South intersection?

“Typically this corner can be pretty dangerous where someone at the three way, where someone is going straight and the middle lane thinks they can turn and it is not a turning lane. So they start to turn when someone else is going straight and usually the straight car goes through the building or comes up on the sidewalk in some way. Not certain that is exactly what happened this time but that is pretty typical,” said Iron Tribe Representative Karen Broadwater.

Important to note that the Red Mountain Expressway exit is right up the road on 27th street. Vehicles are supposed to yield to those exiting the highway, but that is far from a given and often times is another dangerous intersection right by local businesses.

We are working to collect data on the number of accidents that have occurred here and will update you as we learn more. We still have no update on the driver’s condition.

