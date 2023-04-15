Squadron assistant coach honored with custom court in Portugal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Squadron assistant coach Mery Andrade was recently honored with a custom court design in a ceremony in Carcavelos, Portugal.

The court honors Andrade for her over 20 years of service to the Portuguese Basketball Federation and is located roughly seven miles outside Lisbon.

Andrade played five seasons in the WNBA and 11 internationally before beginning her coaching career at the University of San Diego in 2015.

She’s been a member of the Squadron coaching staff since the 2019-20 season and now might have a cool vacation spot for her players to check out.

“Just watch me bring some of my Squadron guys to work out with me during the summer, and drag them to the court, and have them work out there,” Andrade said. “That’s definitely something that I’ll be looking forward to.”

