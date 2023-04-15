Shelby County Sheriff’s Office releases crime stats

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Positive news coming out of Shelby County from the Sheriff’s office - over the last 10 years, they have seen a significant decline in property crimes.

That’s anything from residential burglaries, theft and unlawful breaking and entering.

Chief Deputy Clay Hammac says in the last 10 years, they have seen nearly a 50% decrease and it’s because of the collective partnership between law enforcement and the community.

Ten years ago, over 700 thefts and 300 burglaries were reported; that number has dropped with 300 thefts and 100 burglaries reported last year.

The SCSO understands the importance of educating the public about evolving crime trends to partner together in the fight against property crimes.

Residential, traffic and retail cameras have played a big role in this decline, as well as their deputies and criminal investigators working tirelessly to make sure justice is served.

On top of that, the SCSO is shifting their focus and strategies to embrace more intelligence led efforts to safeguard the community.

They have employed a certified criminal intelligence analyst that collects data to equip their officers with detailed information.

“If we see an evolving trend of property crimes this particular day of the week or this particular time of day,” Hammac said, “We then take that information and surgically focus our attention and efforts to make sure that we are being proactive and preventative in making sure that criminals find some place else to burglarize.”

Although the number of car thefts have dropped over the years, the SCSO wants to see that number at zero and in order to make that happen, remember to lock it, hide it, and keep it.

