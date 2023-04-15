LawCall
Search on for missing Blount County woman

Search on for missing Blount County woman
Search on for missing Blount County woman
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a Blount County woman is asking for your help locating her.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook about Alexandra Harman.

According to the post, Harman was last seen April 3 on Highway 278 in Snead, Alabama.

If you’ve seen her, contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

You can find more details below.

