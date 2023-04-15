Search on for missing Blount County woman

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a Blount County woman is asking for your help locating her.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook about Alexandra Harman.

According to the post, Harman was last seen April 3 on Highway 278 in Snead, Alabama.

If you’ve seen her, contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

You can find more details below.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.