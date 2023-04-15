LawCall
Proposed bill that limits race talks in classrooms is up for debate
By Romario Gardner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new bill with the possibility of changing how sensitive topics are discussed in classrooms is now up for debate.

House Bill 7 would ban divisive concepts from being taught in schools.

“Why put one more barrier for people looking to get into the classrooms?” said Alabama A&M professor Dr. Will Nevin who believes this bill is dangerous, “I am most worried about the impact of what we might call a chilling effect on the speech in the classroom.”

The bill would prohibit teaching that any race, color, religion, sex, or ethnicity is inherently superior or inferior if it becomes law. It would also authorize terminating teachers who share their personal points of view on any divisive concept.

State Representative Ed Oliver is sponsoring the bill, he said it would be a win for education.

“The purpose of the bill is to protect children. It’s not about political sides,” said Representative Oliver.

Critics wonder how teachers will be able to address Alabama’s history, Representative Oliver, said there are provisions within the bill to prevent that.

“That needs to be taught in school,” said Representative Oliver, “Our history is our history, the good, the bad, the ugly, it all needs to be taught.”

Dr. Nevin said he understands the want to care for students, but believes the bill is just too vague and will open the gates to a broad interpretation of what’s truly divisive.

A similar bill failed last year. This bill made it out of committee by a 9 to 3 vote.

It will now go to the house floor for a vote.

