One man dead after early morning traffic collision in Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is dead and another man taken to an area hospital for treatment after a traffic collision in Northport early Saturday morning.

Police and medics were called to the 41-mile marker of McFarland Boulevard in Northport around 12:19 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a traffic accident in the westbound lanes of McFarland.

We’re told a Kia Soul driven by an unidentified man collided with a 2020 Toyota Camry driven by 22-year-old Devonta Maddrey of Gordo.

Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arrival. Maddrey, we’re told, suffered serious injuries and was last reported to be in ‘stable’ condition.

Police say their preliminary investigation says the Kia Soul, driven by the unidentified man, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of McFarland when it collided with the Camry driven by Maddrey.

The investigation of the incident continues.

