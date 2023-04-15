LawCall
Noccalula Falls vandalized, city leaders plan to prosecute suspects

By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Gadsden are upset after one of their largest tourist attractions was vandalized this week.

Officials with Noccalula Falls believe this happened sometime Tuesday on the Black Creek trails. They found graffiti on the bridges, broken benches and signs.

City leaders have been working on renovations and adding new amenities to the falls so they’re disappointed to see someone vandalize such a beautiful space.

Mayor Craig Ford says they plan to prosecute those responsible.

“To me, it’s just a coward. It’s just somebody that lacks - they just lack some internal fortitude as far as what they are and who they are,” says Mayor Ford. “It’s a beautiful resource. We don’t take this lightly. We’re going to show zero mercy. We’re going to prosecute. We’re going to make an example out of this individual or individuals that participated in this vandalism.”

Now they’re asking the public for assistance if anyone saw anything suspicious while visiting the park. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 256-549-4830 or email noccalulafalls@cityofgadsden.com.

