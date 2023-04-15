King’s Home opens King’s Home Collection Store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The organization King’s Home hosted a grand opening for their new store called King’s Home Collections.

The store features handmade items by the women and youth at King’s Home.

King’s Home Collections is a more upscale thrift store that will feature items from the King’s Home garden, pottery, thrift and restoration, as well as gift items from other Christian-based ministries and companies.

Lew Burdette with King’s Home says the idea behind the store is to provide jobs and job training to the women and youth living at King’s Home.

“We have three teenagers from our youth homes that work after school and on the weekends here in the store and then our adult moms are restoring the furniture,” said Burdette.

“Getting a good job, paying off debt and even for our teenagers to have a first job and that’s hard for our teenagers when they are here for a short period of time,” said Burdette.

It’s what they are calling hope and opportunity.

“The youth, moms and kids come with not much hope, with not much opportunity and so we are encouraging them every step of their journey to dream big,” said Burdette. “There’s not anything you can’t accomplish.”

All items featured in the store were donated to King’s Home.

The store opened two weeks ago and they have already had to restock as items are being sold quickly.

