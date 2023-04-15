LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies at 46

FILE - Band members from The Script, Mark Sheehan, left, Danny O'Donoghue, center, and Glen...
FILE - Band members from The Script, Mark Sheehan, left, Danny O'Donoghue, center, and Glen Power pose for a portrait, Friday, May 29, 2009 in New York. Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, after his death at the age of 46. The band said Sheehan died in a hospital on Friday, April 14, 2023, after a brief illness. In a statement, The Script called him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.”(Jeff Christensen | AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, after his death at the age of 46.

The band said Sheehan died in a hospital on Friday after a brief illness. In a statement, The Script called him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.”

Formed in Dublin in 2001 by Sheehan, singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, The Script topped U.K. and Irish charts with its self-titled debut album in 2008. It included the hits “We Cry,” “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” which reached No. 1 in five countries.

The band’s pop-inflected rock sound made it one of Ireland’s biggest bands in the 2010s. The Script went on to have six Top 10 albums in the U.K. and one top three album in the U.S.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins praised the band’s “originality and excellence” and sent condolences to Sheehan’s family.

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world,” Higgins said.

Sheehan is survived by his wife, Rina Sheehan, and their three children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot dead during argument at party in Birmingham ruled justifiable
Victim's mom pushing for justice after key evidence thrown away
Mother of victim speaks out after Homewood Police employees admit to throwing away key evidence in son’s case
Gov. Ivey responds to question about possible grocery tax cut
Gov. Ivey responds to question about possible grocery tax cut
Former Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has been convicted on first-degree theft of property...
Former Alabama representative convicted on theft charges
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Jamarious Roper of...
5-year-old killed in Bessemer crash

Latest News

Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
AHA, state working to distribute $100 million in hospital funds
State health leaders working to allocate $100 million to local hospitals
Lawmakers working to address Alabama's doctor shortage
Alabama lawmakers push bill to help with statewide doctor shortage
The Blount County Sheriff's Office hosted the 2nd annual rodeo to raise money for the department.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office hosts second annual rodeo to raise funds