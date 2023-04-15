Gov. Kay Ivey speaks about education goals at Alabama Opportunity Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey outlined her goals to make Alabama a top 30 education state when she spoke at the Alabama Opportunity Summit held Friday at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.

Ivey shared more on her plans for improving reading and math and helping students start off on the right foot.

“The future of our state is in our children, and we must invest in and nurture that development just as we invest in growing our economy,” Governor Ivey said.

Ivey shared this message with leaders in education and the political sphere from around the state.

“She’s setting lofty goals of how our student achievement and our students can move from the bottom 10% into the top 30%, which is exciting,” said State Representative Terri Collins from District 8 in Decatur and Morgan County.

Ivey also said she’s prioritizing expanding the first class Pre-K program which begins at age four.

“A child should be able to get a strong start in their educational journey whether they’re in the Black Belt or from my biggest cities. We will no longer accept the existence of failing elementary schools in our state, no longer will we let income or any other barrier define the child’s ability to obtain the quality education they so desire,” Ivey said.

The governor also wants students up to speed in reading and math - a part of her proposed budget for the legislature.

“Increased funding for more reading and math coaches so we can ensure every child and every student has the ability to be proficient in these two essential areas,” Ivey said.

The event featured panelists from out of state to discuss what Alabama can do to improve special needs and low income programs.

“You might have a student who is low income, who, who speaks English as a second language. And, and they might need additional support from, you know, a tutor or a linguist. Or you might have a special needs student who needs additional resources from a specific specialist. My hope is that down here in Alabama, you know, governor, the legislature and other stakeholders can work together to do something that allows what is best for their students in their communities,” said Victor Evans, a panelist and Executive Director of Tennessee Can.

Ivey also also outlined her plan to raise teachers salaries by 2% and have Alabama teachers paid the highest in the southeast.

