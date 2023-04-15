First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect, temperatures to rise this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 A.M. this morning. Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog especially in Marion, Fayette, Winston, Walker and Blount Counties. The fog will persist through daybreak but quickly dissipate.

Southerly winds will increase through the day allowing temperatures near or above 80-degrees in most areas. Later today, clouds will be increasing as an area of low pressure approaches. This will allow for the development of showers and thunderstorms which will move in from The Gulf Coast this afternoon but with the earlier development along the coast rain chances for the area will be lower through the afternoon before increasing overnight.

A cold front will approach Northwest Alabama early tomorrow morning. More of the rain and stronger storm potential will linger near the Gulf Coast, but conditions may still allow for the development of a few thunderstorms overnight and into tomorrow morning. The front is expected to push through the area by early Sunday afternoon followed by cooler air tomorrow night as an area of high pressure moves toward the Northwestern Gulf. By sunrise Monday morning, temperatures will be near 45-degrees with afternoon highs around 70. Cool conditions are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows again near 45-degrees.

The area of high pressure will move east by Tuesday night as another disturbance moves in from the west. A warming trend will continue into the mid-week period with highs again topping 80-degrees. There may be a few more clouds by mid-week but moisture will be lacking so rain chances are not expected to increase at least through Thursday.

