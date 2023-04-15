LawCall
Fire Captain: Safety first with lithium batteries

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Fires connected to lithium batteries have made recent headlines. These are the batteries that power electric bikes, laptops, tablets and phones. They aren’t inherently dangerous, but there are some things to keep in mind.

Northport Fire Captain Jason Norris says the thing to remember is to always follow the owner’s manual.

One study shows lithium batteries have a tendency to overheat and if that were to happen, that could be dangerous in terms of an explosion.

The issue: these batteries store a large amount of energy in a small amount of space, according to Capt. Norris.

Another point to remember? Only use the battery for the device it’s meant to be paired with.

“The number one thing is to always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations and any instructions that come with it and always use the battery designed for that device. Also, only use the charging cord that came with it because we like to swap cords from our telephones and such, but use the cord that came with it,” said Captain Norris.

Norris says you should never charge anything on your pillow or couch, and once it’s fully charged, disconnect it.

