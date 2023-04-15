Developers break ground on the exciting mixed use Edgehill at Southtown project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City and housing leaders broke ground on an expected game changer for the Iron City. Edgehill at Southtown is a new development taking over where Southtown was once located.

City leaders are excited because for them this won’t simply just provide affordable housing. It will also offer opportunities and access to a historic area of Birmingham. One city leader said this project has been a decade in the making.

“To finally see some actual stuff happening is great,” said City Councilman Darrell O’Quinn.

The groundbreaking signifies the start of construction on the Edgehill at Southdown development. The affordable housing units have housed families for decades, and the mission to improve the homes and opportunities granted to those inside is personal to Mayor Randall Woodfin.

“One of those families that lived here in Southtown was a Rosalie Woodfin. My grandmother. Along with my dad, his siblings, my aunts and uncles for many, many years,” said Mayor Woodfin.

Some residents have temporarily moved away while construction is completed, others simply moved to a new unit. However, they will all be welcome back once construction is complete. Still, what some are most excited about is the potential access to local stores.

“I am real excited about that. It is supposed to have like little shopping areas closer. I like the southside anyway. That is why I am choosing to stay. So yeah, it is more convenient for those who don’t have cars. I mean like I said I am hoping,” said Southtown Resident Nadua Harris.

While crews broke ground on Friday, some are wondering how long will it take to complete the residential construction phase.

“The slated date of completion as of right now for the family residential building is December 2024,” said one development public relations manager.

The project is moving in phases, and retail and food spaces are expected to follow soon after in this mixed use development project.

To look at some of the renderings and concepts developers hope to bring to Southtown, you can click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.