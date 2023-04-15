Crews battle house fire in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews say a fire at a home in East Birmingham has now been put out.

This happened in the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue. Officials say crews saw smoke upon arrival and crews were able to extinguish it under ten minutes.

No injuries were reported. Officials believe the house is vacant.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.