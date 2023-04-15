LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Blount County Sheriff’s Office hosts second annual rodeo to raise funds

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their second annual rodeo this weekend.

All the festivities began Friday morning with the Exceptional Needs Rodeo. Even Sheriff Mark Moon was spotted barrel racing on a bouncing horse, racing against a Hayden High School special education teacher.

The family fun continued into the night with the first of two rodeo nights at the Blount County-Oneonta Agri-Business Center. Hundreds of people came out to mix and mingle, chow down, and check out the show.

While it’s all fun and games at the rodeo, the reason behind it is anything but.

Sheriff Moon says the department used to make anywhere between $150,000-$200,000 from pistol permits each year. Since most gun owners in the state don’t need a pistol permit anymore, they’ve lost revenue that covered things like equipment and training.

Now they are getting creative to make up that funding.

Last year, the inaugural rodeo brought in around $75,000 according to the sheriff and they used the money to purchase new equipment.

“We did buy a patrol vehicle out of it. We did buy some vests for some deputies out of it. Everybody got a new taser out of that fund, so we’re really looking forward to what’s going to happen with this year’s rodeo.”

If you missed out on all the fun Friday night, you have another chance on Saturday. The Sheriff is expecting a sold out crowd so make sure to purchase your tickets online instead of at the door so you can secure a seat.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as Sharon Bush White. She was 76.
McCalla woman dies after being hit by own vehicle
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
LaJuan Scott Freeman is in the Hoover City Jail.
Hoover Police arrest man accused of selling vehicles with tampered odometers
Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader,...
Nashville Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman accused of shoplifting, police say
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’

Latest News

AHA, state working to distribute $100 million in hospital funds
State health leaders working to allocate $100 million to local hospitals
Lawmakers working to address Alabama's doctor shortage
Alabama lawmakers push bill to help with statewide doctor shortage
The Blount County Sheriff says his deputies deserve to be paid more.
Bill pushed to create hazard pay fund for Blount County Sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers
Blount County Sheriff's Rodeo raising funds for department
Blount County Sheriff's Rodeo raising funds for department