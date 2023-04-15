Blount County Sheriff’s Office hosts second annual rodeo to raise funds

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their second annual rodeo this weekend.

All the festivities began Friday morning with the Exceptional Needs Rodeo. Even Sheriff Mark Moon was spotted barrel racing on a bouncing horse, racing against a Hayden High School special education teacher.

The family fun continued into the night with the first of two rodeo nights at the Blount County-Oneonta Agri-Business Center. Hundreds of people came out to mix and mingle, chow down, and check out the show.

While it’s all fun and games at the rodeo, the reason behind it is anything but.

Sheriff Moon says the department used to make anywhere between $150,000-$200,000 from pistol permits each year. Since most gun owners in the state don’t need a pistol permit anymore, they’ve lost revenue that covered things like equipment and training.

Now they are getting creative to make up that funding.

Last year, the inaugural rodeo brought in around $75,000 according to the sheriff and they used the money to purchase new equipment.

“We did buy a patrol vehicle out of it. We did buy some vests for some deputies out of it. Everybody got a new taser out of that fund, so we’re really looking forward to what’s going to happen with this year’s rodeo.”

If you missed out on all the fun Friday night, you have another chance on Saturday. The Sheriff is expecting a sold out crowd so make sure to purchase your tickets online instead of at the door so you can secure a seat.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.