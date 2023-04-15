Birmingham Police searching for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently searching for a man who went missing Friday morning.

MISSING PERSON DESCRIPTION:

Jairus Resean Boston B/M, 28 years old

HGT: 5’10”, WTG: 195 lbs



LOCATION:

1400 Block of 5th Avenue North



LAST SEEN WEARING:

Grey shirt, black hat, and khaki/grey pants



LAST SEEN:

04/14/2023 around 11:45 AM pic.twitter.com/JXZXTeHub5 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) April 15, 2023

Police say 28-year-old Jairus Resean Boston was last seen in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue North.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, a black hat and khaki/gray pants.

Police say Boston was last seen given a ride to Jim Burke Hyundai to pick up a company vehicle.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.