Birmingham Police searching for missing man
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently searching for a man who went missing Friday morning.
Police say 28-year-old Jairus Resean Boston was last seen in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue North.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, a black hat and khaki/gray pants.
Police say Boston was last seen given a ride to Jim Burke Hyundai to pick up a company vehicle.
If you have any information on where he might be, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.