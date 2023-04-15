LawCall
Birmingham Police searching for missing man(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently searching for a man who went missing Friday morning.

Police say 28-year-old Jairus Resean Boston was last seen in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue North.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, a black hat and khaki/gray pants.

Police say Boston was last seen given a ride to Jim Burke Hyundai to pick up a company vehicle.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

