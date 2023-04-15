Bill pushed to create hazard pay fund for Blount County Sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A bill making its way through the Alabama House right now would create a hazard pay fund for Blount County Sheriff’s deputies.

Many law enforcement agencies are dealing with a shortage of officers and deputies, but the Blount County Sheriff’s Office is working on a way to not only retain their current employees, but potentially recruit new ones with extra pay.

“It’s a very dangerous job as a deputy, as well as a corrections officer, the things they do, the people they deal with on a regular basis is very dangerous,” said Sheriff Mark Moon.

He says everyday, these men and women put their lives on the line.

“I could tell you stories of deputies who have been shot just serving a civil paper,” Moon adds.

House Bill 245 would compensate some workers with hazard duty pay, paid for with new court costs. The new fees range from $10 to $25 in civil and criminal court matters.

“It’s not a tax,” said the sheriff. “I want to make sure that everybody understands this is not a tax that will be added on to your property. It’s not a tax that’s going to be added on your tag.”

He explains that all of the fees would go into an account solely for hazard pay and everyone except for him would get a percentage of it at the end of the year.

“We’re just trying to help our deputies to be able to provide more for their families,” said Sheriff Moon. “Bills are going up. Prices of everything is going up.”

The House of Representatives passed the bill this week and now it’s in the Senate. If it also passes there, the bill will end up going for a vote in Blount County so residents will get a say too.

