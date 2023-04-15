LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.

This happened around 1:50 a.m. off of Skyland Boulevard East and I-20/59. Police say the car four teenagers were in were pinned under a semi truck trailer, trapping them.

Police say a 17-year-old and 18-year-old died at the scene.

One passenger was taken to UAB Hospital with serious injuries, while another was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in good condition.

Tuscaloosa Police’s Traffic Homicide Unit is responding to this crash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot dead during argument at party in Birmingham ruled justifiable
Victim's mom pushing for justice after key evidence thrown away
Mother of victim speaks out after Homewood Police employees admit to throwing away key evidence in son’s case
The battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate continues after ex-husband Michael Lockwood...
Father of Lisa Marie Presley’s youngest children petitions to represent them in battle over estate
Derrell Matthews
Man accused of stealing mail after allegedly purchasing USPS key from letter carrier
Gov. Ivey responds to question about possible grocery tax cut
Gov. Ivey responds to question about possible grocery tax cut

Latest News

We are on your side trying to learn more information about perhaps a dangerous intersection in...
Taking a closer look at a dangerous intersection in Birmingham
Birmingham Police searching for missing man
Birmingham Police searching for missing man
AHA, state working to distribute $100 million in hospital funds
State health leaders working to allocate $100 million to local hospitals
Lawmakers working to address Alabama's doctor shortage
Alabama lawmakers push bill to help with statewide doctor shortage